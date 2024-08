This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Report: Southampton agree on loan deal with purchase clause for New England Revolution's Noel Buck Premier League New England Revolution Major League Soccer Southampton Transfers Buck is set to join Southampton on loan until January, as Saints take a flyer on promising 19-year-old attacker from MLS Southampton agree on Noel Buck deal

Will be loaned until January with purchase clause included

19-year-old is dual-national with England & USA