South Africa vs Tunisia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL details how to follow a crunch Group E game between the 1996 champions and the 2004 winners on Wednesday.

The continent is anticipating another exciting Africa Cup of Nations encounter between South Africa and Tunisia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

Bafana are second in the group with three points, one less than leaders Mali who will play Namibia at the same time.

The Brave Warriors are third with three points as well but are let down by their inferior goal difference, while the Carthage Eagles have one and as a result, they are at rock bottom.

Bafana Bafana might make it into the Round of 16 with a draw depending on the outcome of the other match, but Tunisia have no option but to win to stand a chance of advancing. Here are all the facts you need to know about the match before you place your bet.

GOAL brings you all the details about how to watch the thrilling game, TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.