Sir Jim Ratcliffe Eric CantonaGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

A big endorsement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Eric Cantona backs INEOS chief as the man to get Man Utd 'back to their best'

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group can bring the glory days back at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Cantona backs Ratcliffe to restore glory days
  • INEOS upgrading Man Utd squad this summer
  • Red Devils set to visit the US for pre-season
Article continues below