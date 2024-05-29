Erik ten Hag AntonyGetty
Gill Clark

'Show pony' - Antony branded flop of the season as one-goal Man Utd winger told he 'let Erik ten Hag down' by ex-Premier League star

AntonyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersErik ten Hag

Manchester United winger Antony has been branded the Premier League's flop of the season after scoring just one goal in the competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Antony has endured dismal season with Man Utd
  • Brazilian told he's 'let down' manager Erik ten Hag
  • Duo both facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford
Article continues below