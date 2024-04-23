'Shameless' Antony embodies everything wrong with Man Utd - Brazilian flop must be first to go in summer transfer window

The Red Devils don't deserve to be in the FA Cup final, but the £85m ($105m) winger failed to read the room with his classless celebrations

Manchester United survived a scare of monumental proportions at Wembley on Sunday. After inexplicably blowing a 3-0 lead in their FA Cup semi-final tie against Coventry, they were a "toenail" from crashing out of the competition right at the end of extra-time, with VAR controversially ruling that Haji Wright was offside before providing the cross for Victor Torp to tap home from close-range.

It would have been arguably the greatest upset, and collapse, in the 153-year history of the FA Cup, and no less than the Championship side deserved. But United did eventually get over the line, edging the subsequent penalty shootout 4-2, with Rasmus Hojlund coolly dispatching their decisive fifth spot-kick.

Hojlund was understandably experiencing an adrenaline rush as he ran over to celebrate in front of the United fans, but it was more out of relief than anything else. And when the Danish striker turned around, most of his team-mates were rightly too ashamed to go over and congratulate him.

In fact, the only man who didn't seem to have any grasp on just how hollow this victory was for United was their much-maligned Brazilian dud, Antony. He attempted to goad Coventry's heart-broken group of players, cupping his ears after turning to face them in a quite extraordinary display of ignorance.

It's no exaggeration to say that Antony embodies everything wrong with this United team. He's an overrated, overpaid prima donna who offers no real value to the collective cause, and has to be the first out the door when the summer transfer window opens for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed rebuild to properly begin.