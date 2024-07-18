Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart 03312024(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Serhou Guirassy completes transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart after ex-Man Utd target's injury concerns stall deal

Serhou GuirassyBorussia DortmundBundesligaVfB StuttgartTransfers

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart despite concerns surrounding his fitness.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dortmund announce signing of Guirassy
  • Failed preliminary medical due to injury
  • Tests cleared situation before completing signing
Article continues below