Second chance for Dele Alli? Tottenham & Everton talks continue as ex-England star returns to training with Toffees as a free agent & clings to hope of earning new contract Dele AlliPremier LeagueTransfersEvertonTottenham

Dele Alli may yet get a second chance at Everton, with the free agent training with the Toffees as talks regarding his 2022 transfer continue.