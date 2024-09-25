The 29-year-old Morris has seen it all in his career, and he made it clear he's not done yet

Jordan Morris wants to make one thing very clear. He doesn’t care what people think about his career, or the fact that the majority of it has been spent in MLS. For him, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished with his hometown Seattle Sounders – two MLS Cups and 66 goals in 192 MLS appearances.

“I think people doubt the level of MLS and need to kind of change their mindset in that sense because the league's growing. It's a tough league, and you see the players coming in, I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets,” Morris told GOAL. “And then you see with the growth of the league to the growth of the talent. It's a difficult league to play in, and I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets, because it's growing.”

For Morris, his main two focuses are family and securing another shot to make a dream become a reality - earning a spot on the U.S. men's national team 2026 World Cup roster. With Morris in the middle of a career year, notching a personal best of 17 goals in 37 overall appearances, he is certainly making his case.

“I feel like I'm pretty much playing some of the best soccer in my career right now,” Morris said. “So yeah, the goal is to for sure get back, to try to be part of the World Cup team. I'm always pushing to be a part of that group. Obviously, I know the quality of players that are there, so it's difficult, but I'll always keep pushing it to the back of my head. It's what motivates me to keep going, keep scoring goals, to try to get back to being part of that group because obviously, I was able to do it for a while.”

For the latest Wednesday Convo, a weekly Q and A with central figures in North American soccer, Morris discusses a career that has been filled with highs and lows, being a new dad and the possibility of playing again in Europe.

NOTE: Some comments have been edited for brevity and clarity purposes.