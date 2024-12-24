Scouting Matai Akinmboni: The D.C. United prospect and Bournemouth-bound center back has USMNT star potential to anchor defense for years to come

The MLS academy product has shown immense potential, and earned a high-profile Premier League move

It's hard to miss Matai Akinmboni. He's big, 6-3, 170 pounds. There are some young center backs out there that seem physically incomplete. They either haven't grown into their body or simply aren't physical enough yet. If there's one thing that Akinmboni doesn't lack, it's presence.

It is a good thing, then, that he has the kind of aura and composure to complement it. The D.C. United homegrown talent, now 18, has been linked with a move abroad for some time. Bournemouth were supposedly interested for months. And in early December, it materialized. Akinmboni is off to the Premier League, where he will link up with USMNT regular Tyler Adams for Andoni Iraloa's side - who are in the midst of an unlikely Champions League push.

A $2.5 million fee, plus a sell on clause, has been popped in place to ensure this all goes smoothly. But who is Matai Akinmboni? Is he worth the money? And why is there so much hype around the Annapolis, Maryland native? GOAL takes a look at the intriguing center back prospect.