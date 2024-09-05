San Marino secure first ever competitive winUEFA
Richard Mills

San Marino have won! FIFA’s lowest-ranked team record first victory in 20 YEARS and spark incredible full-time scenes by beating Liechtenstein

San MarinoLiechtensteinUEFA Nations League DSan Marino vs Liechtenstein

San Marino won their first game in 20 years and their first competitive match ever after beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League.

  • San Marino beat Liechtenstein 1-0
  • Country's first competitive win ever sparks wild scenes
  • FIFA's lowest-ranked team secure Nations League victory
