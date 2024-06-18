Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney mean business! Wrexham target surprise transfer swoop for Wales international to provide major boost for upcoming League One campaign
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reportedly want to bring Portsmouth ace Joe Morrell to Wrexham ahead of the 2024-25 League One season.
- Wrexham preparing for life in League One
- Red Dragons eye Portsmouth's Morrell
- Wales international set to become free agent