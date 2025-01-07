Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owners of WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney make ‘resources’ available for January transfers! Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson explains how winter window will be tackled

WrexhamP. ParkinsonTransfersLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made the “resources” available to Phil Parkinson that will allow Wrexham to spend in the winter transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hollywood co-owners bankrolling project
  • Prepared to spend again early in 2025
  • Third successive promotion being chased down
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱