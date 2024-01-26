Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney preparing for more Wrexham departures as up to five players on transfer chopping block with EFL registration rules in mind

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney preparing for more Wrexham departures as up to five players on transfer chopping block with EFL registration rules in mindChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersLuke YoungCallum McFadzeanJake BickerstaffMore movement is expected at Wrexham before the January transfer window closes, with up to five players reportedly being made available for exits.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons tinkering with squadIns & outs before winter deadlineAnother promotion being targeted