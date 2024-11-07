Will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get bored of Wrexham? Owners warned over ‘deep pockets’ as they chase Premier League dream - but Wales legend backs Hollywood duo to build new stadium
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will need “deep pockets” and thick skin at Wrexham, but Hollywood stars aren’t expected to get “bored” any time soon.
- Stunning takeover completed in 2021
- Back-to-back promotions enjoyed since then
- Can success in North Wales be maintained?