Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney warned against 'going big' in January and told why splashing out on players can 'easily damage' Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned against spending "big" in January and told that splashing on players can "easily damage" Wrexham.
- Wrexham brought in a dozen players this campaign
- Still want to buy a striker in the winter market
- Don Goodman advises Rob & Ryan to be prudent