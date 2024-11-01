Ruben Amorim warned of the 'real challenge' he faces at Man Utd as Jamie Carragher explains why 'faith evaporated' for Erik ten Hag, Jose Mourinho & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher pointed out the real challenge that Ruben Amorim will face when he takes over at Manchester United.
- Carragher warned Amorim ahead of United test
- Portuguese coach set to replace Ten Hag
- Takes charge of Red Devils on November 11