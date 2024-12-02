Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Richard Martin

Don't like it!' - Ruben Amorim makes surprising revelation about Man Utd supporters' chant for him and makes special request to fans

R. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted he does not like supporters chanting his name at matches.

  • New head coach not a fan of his chant
  • Urges supporters to laud players instead
  • Portuguese faces toughest game 'by far'
