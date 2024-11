Ruben Amorim singles out 'incredible player' after Man Utd earn comeback Europa League victory against Bodo/Glimt in first win of new era Manchester United N. Mazraoui R. Amorim Europa League

Ruben Amorim hailed Noussair Mazraoui as Manchester United's 'future' after his impressive performance in their win over Bodo/Glimt.