Roy Keane Man UtdGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'His general play is shocking' - Roy Keane blasts Man Utd star after f***ing rubbish' defeat to Arsenal

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueArsenal vs Manchester UnitedArsenal

Roy Keane hit out at one Manchester United star in particular after watching the team's "f***ing rubbish" Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd went down 2-0 to Arsenal
  • Keane was frustrated after watching his former team
  • Singled out a star player for his dismal performance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱