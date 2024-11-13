The Rondo: What to make of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's misery, will USMNT beat Jamaica, and what's next for Luis Suarez?

GOAL US writers debate some of the biggest stories in soccer, including USMNT in Nation's League, Miami's MLS collapse

The USMNT are never really out of the news cycle - such is the fervor around the team following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. But now, there is some actual soccer to be played. Pochettino's side are set to take on Jamaica in the Nations League quarterfinals - a duo of fixtures that will have implications as the new manager chases down silverware for the first time.

Considering that the U.S. have won three straight Nations League titles, it will be interesting to see how he fares, especially with more injuries to contend with.

Elsewhere, things are getting interesting in MLS. Miami suffered a shock exit at the hands of Atlanta United in the first round of the playoffs, and will have some major questions ahead of next season. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are all locks to return. But could Luis Suarez hang up his boots?

And with Miami out of the playoffs, who swoops in? The Los Angeles teams certainly feel a lot better about their chances than they might have a few weeks ago. GOAL US writers tackle it all in the latest edition of... The Rondo.