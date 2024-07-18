The Rondo: Messi injury woes, USMNT manager search, takeaways from Copa & Euro

GOAL US writers debate Messi's absence for Inter Miami, next USMNT manager and whether the US can handle the 2026 World Cup

And so ends another hectic week in soccer. Copa America ended in the only way it really could - with a frantic final that involved little actual sport and one moment of magic. The Euros ended the only way they really could - with the best team playing the best football at the right moments.

Meanwhile, two major countries are in the hunt for new managers that could shape their 2026 World Cup cycle and beyond, Lionel Messi could be out for weeks on end, and concerns about fan safety at major tournaments have reared their head once again.

It's all a lot to break down, and with the Olympics around the corner and pre-season football starting for European sides, there isn't really a second to breathe.

Our GOAL US writers tackle some of the biggest topics out there, and look back on a crazy summer of international soccer in the latest edition of... The Rondo.