Ronaldo-Cancelo-PortugalGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'Spectacular' - Roberto Martinez bizarrely claims Cristiano Ronaldo's assist for Portugal against Turkey 'should be shown in every academy in world football'

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean ChampionshipTurkiye vs PortugalTurkiye

Roberto Martinez has bizarrely claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's assist against Turkey should be "shown in every academy in world football".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo gives unselfish assist to Fernandes
  • Martinez full of praises for the assist
  • Says the moment should be shown in football academies
Article continues below