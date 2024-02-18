'Can't just play for 45 minutes!' - Robert Lewandowski sends strong message to Barcelona ahead of Napoli clash in Champions League

(C)GettyImagesRitabrata Banerjee'Can't just play for 45 minutes!' - Robert Lewandowski sends strong message to Barcelona ahead of Napoli clash in Champions LeagueRobert LewandowskiBarcelonaSSC NapoliChampions LeagueRobert Lewandowski urged Barcelona to remain consistent throughout 90 minutes after guiding them to a narrow win over Celta Vigo.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLewandowski unhappy with Barcelona's performanceScored twice in the club's win over Celta VigoWill face Napoli next in the Champions League