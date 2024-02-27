Robert Lewandowski, Lautaro Martinez and Donyell Malen are the heroes of UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone

The star forwards put in impressive displays for their sides in the first legs of the round-of-16

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is starting to take shape now that all of the first legs of the round-of-16 ties have taken place. Inter and Porto have the advantage from the latest round of games, while PSV are tied with Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are all square with Barcelona.

Serie A leaders Inter are flying high and took a narrow advantage from their encounter with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Porto, too, picked up a slender lead as they snatched a last-gasp winner from their home match against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Things are all square between PSV and Borussia Dortmund, as the Dutch side fought back to earn a vital draw after falling behind on home soil, while Barcelona went ahead in Italy before Napoli managed to snatch a draw later in the second half.

It was an interesting week of matches in Europe's most prestigious competition, but who were the standout performers? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the UCL last week.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.