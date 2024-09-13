'We both see this face in our nightmares' - Rob McElhenney issues message to Tom Brady as NFL legend Eli Manning confirmed as Wrexham fan ahead of showdown with Birmingham
Rob McElhenney has warned Tom Brady that Wrexham have a new fan in the shape of an NFL legend ahead of his team's League One clash with Birmingham.
- Wrexham face Birmingham in huge League One clash
- Two teams unbeaten so far this season
- Welsh side recruit NFL legend as new fan before match