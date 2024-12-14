Rob McElhenney sends four-word message to Channing Tatum and Billie Joe Armstrong after superstar duo join Ryan Reynolds to watch Wrexham's clash with Cambridge
Rob McElhenney apologised to guests Channing Tatum and Billy Joe Armstrong after they watched Wrexham draw 2-2 with Cambridge on Saturday.
- Tatum and Armstrong watched Wrexham vs Cambridge
- Were guests of Reynolds at SToK Racecourse
- Given apology by McElhenney after poor result