Revealed: When Kylian Mbappe will be unveiled to Real Madrid fans & why France star could miss AC Milan, Barcelona & Chelsea fixtures on pre-season tour of the United States Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersFranceLaLigaEuropean Championship

Real Madrid intend to unveil Kylian Mbappe to their loyal legion of fans on July 16, but he is likely to miss the club’s tour of the United States.