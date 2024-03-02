This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

The referee's a Lionel Messi fan?! Shock as controversial pictures lead to match official being REMOVED just a few hours before Inter Miami's MLS clash with Orlando City

Inter Miami CFMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF vs Orlando CityOrlando City

The replacement referee assigned to Inter Miami's MLS match against Orlando City on Saturday has been changed after a conflict of interest emerged.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PRO forced to make late referee change
  • Original official spotted in Inter Miami kit
  • MLS have to rely on replacement refs

Editors' Picks