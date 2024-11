This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMAGN Real Salt Lake star, USMNT prospect Diego Luna wins MLS Young Player of the Year Major League Soccer USA D. Luna Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna has been recognized as MLS Young Player of the Year, the league announced on Thursday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luna wins Young Player of the Year

Provided eight goals and 12 assists

Youngest member of MLS All-Stars Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below