Real Madrid might be better waiting for Erling Haaland than committing to Kylian Mbappe this summer

The way is finally clear for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar to move to Santiago Bernabeu, but would Los Blancos be better served with a No.9?

Back in October 2022, Pascal Ferre, the director of France Football, was asked about the prospect of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe doing battle for the Ballon d'Or on a regular basis, in much the same way Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had for the preceding 14 years.

Ferre was quick to point out, "Neither of them has won the Champions League. At Mbappe's age, Messi already had two. If [Mbappe and Haaland] want to establish a similar rivalry, they have to start winning big trophies already. Messi and Ronaldo didn't take so long."

The thing is, though, Haaland won it all last year, scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions as Manchester City won a treble. So, why didn't he win the Ballon d'Or?