'Unforgettable' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr links up with NFL icon Colin Kaepernick - who inspired 'taking the knee' - to discuss the continuing fight against racism

Jacob Schneider
VInicius Junior Colin Kaepernick splitGetty Images
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior linked up with NFL icon and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick to discuss the fight against racism in sport.

  • Kaepernick & Vinicius connect
  • Duo pose for photos & signed jerseys
  • Conversation on continuing fight against racism

