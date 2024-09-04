Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior insists Spain should be stripped of 2030 World Cup hosting rights if no progress is made on racism issue
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior says that Spain should be stripped of 2030 World Cup hosting rights if racist abuse continues in the country.
- Vinicius has waged a war against racism
- Has been subject to racist abuse on several occasions
- Wants WC to be relocated if racism persists in Spain