Real Madrid sent Neymar and Lionel Messi warning ahead of expected Kylian Mbappe arrival from PSG

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeReal Madrid sent Neymar and Lionel Messi warning ahead of expected Kylian Mbappe arrival from PSGKylian MbappeReal MadridParis Saint-GermainLionel MessiNeymarReal Madrid have been warned the expected signing of Kylian Mbappe is no guarantee of success by veteran Spanish forward Iago Aspas.Aspas warned Real Madrid ahead of Mbappe's arrivalUsed Messi and Neymar's failure at PSG as exampleMbappe set to join Real Madrid in the summer