Raul Asencio: Real Madrid's homegrown defender set to save Florentino Perez millions

The 21-year-old has stepped up amid a raft of injuries at Santiago Bernabeu and is already being tipped to earn a Spain call-up in 2025

Let's make this clear: Real Madrid have a centre-back problem. The injury lists makes for grim reading; Eder Militao is out for the season, David Alaba is still recovering from ACL surgery with no return imminent, Aurelien Tchouameni - who has filled in on occasion over the past 12 months - is being held back by a troublesome ankle issue, and Dani Carvajal - who could provide cover in a crisis - is also done for the season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in October.

But this is Madrid, and deep in the halls of Valdebebas, there is immense talent to be found. Carlo Ancelotti has been reluctant to dip into his academy ranks as Madrid manager, but in Raul Asencio, he might just have found a gem. The 21-year-old has equipped himself admirably since stepping into Madrid line up, and was perhaps the only player to impress in the battering at Anfield, while has held his own across a trio of La Liga fixtures.

More broadly, Asencio's performances might just save Madrid millions, as they may no longer need to dip into the transfer market for an expensive replacement in January.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at Spain's newest young talent, and how he has kept the Blancos' backline together amid an injury crisis: