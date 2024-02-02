Rasmus Hojlund makes huge Kobbie Mainoo 'set an era' statement as he dubs Man Utd wonderkid a 'generational talent' after stunning winner at Wolves

Rasmus Hojlund makes huge Kobbie Mainoo 'set an era' statement as he dubs Man Utd wonderkid a 'generational talent' after stunning winner at WolvesRichard MartinGetty ImagesManchester UnitedKobbie MainooRasmus HoejlundWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has hailed Kobbie Mainoo as a 'generational talent' and says he wants to define an era alongside the teenagerArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHojlund excited by Mainoo's talentBoth players on target against Wolves'If you're good enough, you're old enough'