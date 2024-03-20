Raheem Sterling owes Chelsea boo boys nothing - but there's surely no way back for him at Stamford Bridge

The winger was the subject of jeers from his own fans again on Sunday, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to see a future for him with the Blues

Raheem Sterling is no stranger to feeling the wrath of his own fans, but he reached the lowest ebb of his Chelsea career on Sunday as he became the target of jeers from every corner of Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old had not covered himself in glory in the FA Cup sixth-round clash with Leicester City, missing a penalty and two more glaring opportunities to score to provoke irrepressible exasperation among the home support, but these were ugly scenes nonetheless.

Approaching the end of his second season in west London, Sterling has been the target of boos semi-regularly for the best part of a year, and even a fine start to the current campaign has failed to dispel the seemingly deep-rooted hostility felt towards him by some sections of the Blues' support.

To his credit, Sterling - a vastly experienced Premier League and international campaigner who really deserves better - has continued to carry himself with grace and professionalism, but he is running out of time to appease a frustrated fanbase.