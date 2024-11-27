'Nowhere near good enough!' - Raging Wayne Rooney claims Plymouth's under-18 team would have played better against Norwich as Man Utd legend promises 'not very nice' player inquest after 6-1 mauling
Wayne Rooney was left angry after his Plymouth team suffered a 6-1 humiliation against Norwich in the Championship on Tuesday evening.
- Plymouth thrashed by Norwich
- Rooney slammed his players afterwards
- Sit just outside relegation zone