PSG player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe is inevitable, but Bradley Barcola proves there is life without him as Parisians take Champions League stride

The star man took centre stage as Luis Enrique's side established a first leg lead

Kylian Mbappe played star man, and Bradley Barcola showed that PSG might just survive without him, as the Parisians' wingers grabbed the goals in a 2-0 first leg win over Real Sociedad.

Luis Enrique's side endured a disappointing opening period, but a controlled second half saw them past the Spanish visitors.

The Parisians had their chances in the first half. Mbappe cuffed his effort after running through on goal, before Ousmane Dembele lashed a shot into the side netting. La Real came close before half time, Mikel Merino rattling the bar from 30 yards out.

Mbappe opened the scoring early in the second half, darting in at the far post to meet a Marquinhos flick-on. Barcola added a second soon after, scampering down the left before threading his effort through the goalkeeper's legs. Mbappe came within inches of the third with a driven strike from long range. The defence did its work, too - La Real didn't put a single shot on target all evening.

This wasn't impressive at first, but a strong second half has Luis Enrique's men in a perfect position to take one step towards chasing their Champions League dreams.

