'Proud of our captain'- Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely praised for giving Portugal a 'lesson' as Roberto Martinez reacts to his Euro 2024 disasterclass against Slovenia
Cristiano Ronaldo was praised by Roberto Martinez for teaching Portugal a "lesson" after helping the team win their penalty shootout against Slovenia.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo failed to beat Oblak from the spot in extra-time
- Redeemed himself after scoring in the penalty shootout
- Martinez feels "proud" of his captain for stepping up