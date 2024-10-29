A possible MLS shift to a fall-spring schedule would mark consistency with Europe and ease international breaks, but at what cost to the American soccer ecosystem?

GOAL USA looks at the pros and cons of a potential shift to a fall-spring calendar in MLS, reported to be under consideration

American soccer could be facing a major change, with the top tier of the game considering a switch to a fall-spring calendar, one that aligns with the more familiar setup to football fans globally - a similar schedule to some of Europe's major leagues.

It would seem a tantalizing shift for Major League Soccer. The sport in America is facing a landmark event, with the World Cup set to be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026. And with Lionel Messi's arrival in MLS last year, the eyes of global soccer have been trained on the U.S. like never before.

And it goes beyond Messi and teammate Luis Suarez. Players such as LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig, D.C. United's Christian Benteke, Portland's Evander and Columbus' Cucho Hernández, among others, have helped lift the league to record attendance and revenues.

Zoom out, and this schedule shift seems like a no-brainer. Soccer in the country is constantly growing, and the sport needs to evolve as it continues to expand. But there is, admittedly, some complexity as well. Implementing such a major change, as reporting in the Athletic suggested could happen, would have massive implications at all levels of the game - not just the top flight.

With the topic now firmly on the table, GOAL takes a look at the pros and cons of a potential shift to a fall-spring calendar for MLS.