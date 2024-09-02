Premier League top scorers 2024-25: Erling Haaland, Noni Madueke early front-runners in the race for the Golden Boot

GOAL brings you all of the 2024-25 season's leading marksmen from England's top flight.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is here, bringing with it the chance for players to set new goal-scoring records, score dramatic last-minute goals, or perhaps even net a stunning overhead kick.

Erling Haaland has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot in both of his seasons since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He first secured the award with a record-setting 36 goals, the highest ever scored in a single Premier League season.

Last season, despite being hindered by injuries that limited his playing time, Haaland still managed to net 27 goals, keeping him at the top of the scoring charts.

The Norwegian forward finished five goals ahead of runner-up Cole Palmer, while Alexander Isak was the only other player to surpass the 20-goal mark.

This season, Mohamed Salah poses the biggest threat to Haaland, although he trailed the Manchester City star by nine goals last season. With Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden all chomping at the bit to compete for the Golden Boot once again.

Who will finish as the Premier League's top scorer in 2024/25?

Here, GOAL brings you the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in the Premier League.