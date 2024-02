The Super Eagles are in the final of the continental competition and here is how coach Jose Peseiro could lineup his men.

Nigeria are preparing to face hosts Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Sunday.

After starting the tournament on a slow note, the Super Eagles established themselves as one of the tournament favourites by the end of their group campaign.

They are now in the final and GOAL takes a look at how coach Jose Peseiro could select his starting lineup.