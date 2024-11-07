Philadelphia Union part ways with longtime manager Jim Curtin after missing out on 2024 postseason

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderPhiladelphia Union part ways with longtime manager Jim Curtin after missing out on 2024 postseasonMajor League SoccerPhiladelphia UnionThe Philadelphia Union have parted ways with manager Jim Curtin in a shocking turn of events.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPhiladelphia Union part ways with Jim CurtinManager has been with club since 2014Was named MLS Coach of the Year in 200, 2022Get the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below