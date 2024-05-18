Phil Foden scoops the Premier League's top prize! Outstanding Man City star beats team-mate Erling Haaland & Arsenal's Declan Rice to 2023-24 Player of the Season award
Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season following a stunning campaign for Manchester City.
- Foden nominated for Player of the Season award
- Shortlisted with Rice, Haaland, Odegaard & more
- Man City star thrilled to win prestigious accolade