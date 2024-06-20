Is Phil Foden too Man City and Pep Guardiola-coded to truly thrive for England?

The midfielder has run into a familiar problem of struggling to weave his usual magic for the Three Lions at Euro 2024

England were off to a winning start in a European Championship, but there was an overall sense of disappointment after the game and a focus on Phil Foden. We're not talking about the 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday, however, but when England beat Croatia at the last Euros.

Foden's quiet and at times sloppy display was one of the main talking points in Gelsenkirchen after he was billed as one of the players to watch at Euro 2024 following a blistering campaign with Manchester City. It was a similar story after England's unconvincing 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley three years ago, when Foden hit the post before being the first player to be substituted by Gareth Southgate. Foden had also been tipped to light up that tournament after scoring nine goals and providing five assists for City in the campaign that preceded it, but he made just three appearances in England's run to the final.

The circumstances then were different to now, but the outcome was the same: Foden flattering to deceive on the international stage despite a stunning season with City. So why can't he do for Southgate what he has been doing for Pep Guardiola for years? And is the Catalan coach to blame?