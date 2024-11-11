PGMOL faces David Coote video storm! Premier League referee suspended amid investigation into footage allegedly showing him calling Liverpool 'sh*t' and labelling ex-manager Jurgen Klopp a 'German c*nt' Liverpool Premier League J. Klopp

A video allegedly showing Premier League referee David Coote calling Liverpool "sh*t" and Jurgen Klopp a "c*nt" is under investigation by the PGMOL.