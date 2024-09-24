Mauricio Pochettino Pep GuardiolaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Pep Guardiola has ruined football' - Mauricio Pochettino warned USMNT cannot follow Man City's blueprint as Tim Howard highlights key reason for Gregg Berhalter's failure

USAM. PochettinoManchester CityP. GuardiolaWorld Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has been warned against trying to follow Manchester City’s blueprint with the USMNT, as Pep Guardiola “has ruined football”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Argentine coach handed international post
  • Predecessor tried to be too expansive
  • Urged to replicate model used at Tottenham
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below