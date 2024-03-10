Pep Guardiola backs Man City star Rodri to make move into management as Cityzens boss heaps praise on 'really, really important' midfielder ahead of crunch Liverpool clash

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeePep Guardiola backs Man City star Rodri to make move into management as Cityzens boss heaps praise on 'really, really important' midfielder ahead of crunch Liverpool clashManchester CityRodriPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaPep Guardiola has tipped Manchester City midfield star Rodri to become a top manager in the future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola tipped Rodri to become manager Rodri integral part of Man City squadCityzens face Liverpool on Sunday