Harry Pascoe

Pep Guardiola forces Man City stars to SLEEP at club’s training ground ahead of Boxing Day clash with Everton

Manchester CityP. GuardiolaManchester City vs EvertonPremier League

Manchester City players slept at the club's training ground ahead of their meeting with Everton on Boxing Day.

  • City spend Christmas night at training ground
  • Guardiola's side host Everton on Boxing Day
  • Catalan on worst managerial run of his career
