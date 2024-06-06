GFX Pep Guardiola Joe MazzullaGetty/GOAL
Richard Mills

Pep Guardiola spotted giving Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla advice before NBA finals

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly been giving Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla some salient advice ahead of the NBA finals.

  • Guardiola a world-renowned coach
  • City boss seen giving advice to Joe Mazulla
  • His Boston side face Dallas in NBA finals
